UK plans to scrap quarantine for vaccinated visitors in weeks

People wearing masks are seen at Heathrow airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. (Reuters)
People wearing masks are seen at Heathrow airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, London

Britain plans to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated arrivals from other countries in the coming weeks, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday, a day after announcing a rule change for those in Britain who had had both shots.

“We want to be able open that up for people. We’re actively working on it,” Shapps told Sky News. “In the next couple of weeks I’ll be able to come forward and say more about other locations in the world.”

He announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated British residents arriving in England from medium risk amber countries would no longer have to self-isolate on arrival.

Britain’s Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps outside Downing Street, London, Britain, on March 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps outside Downing Street, London, Britain, on March 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Shapps said the process of recognizing vaccination status would focus on countries administering WHO-approved vaccines, and said the process was complex because each country has different certification systems.

“It’s easier from the EU because they’re creating their own digital passport, it’s more complicated from other countries - the US for example don’t have a digitized system,” Shapps said in a separate interview with the BBC.

