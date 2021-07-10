.
Saudi Arabia records 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, total crosses 500,000

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Ministry of Media on July 25, 2020, shows members of the medical team from Saudi Health ministry at the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,177 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 500,082, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 305 were detected in the capital Riyadh while Mecca saw 297 cases.

The health ministry also confirmed 16 virus-related death, taking the death toll to 7,963.

Meanwhile, 1,516 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 481,225.

