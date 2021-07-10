Saudi Arabia records 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, total crosses 500,000

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,177 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 500,082, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 305 were detected in the capital Riyadh while Mecca saw 297 cases.



The health ministry also confirmed 16 virus-related death, taking the death toll to 7,963.

Meanwhile, 1,516 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 481,225.

