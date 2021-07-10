.
UAE records 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in 24 hours

This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows an aerial view of the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago off the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organized helicopter tour. (AFP)
UAE records 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in 24 hours

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,468 recoveries and seven deaths in 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
Health authorities carried out 299,363 COVID-19 tests to determine Saturday’s numbers.

The UAE’s virus death toll mounted to 1,860, total recoveries rose to 626,800 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 648,702, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

There are currently 19,997 active COVID-19 cases within the country.

The UAE has already administered more than 15.8 million doses, according to NCEMA, since the launch of the country’s vaccination drive in December 2020. This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced in June.

The country has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation, Bloomberg reported last week.

Read more:

UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers

UAE to suspend entry for travelers from Indonesia, Afghanistan from July 11

Dubai salon offers ‘microchip manicures’ that carries a digital business card

