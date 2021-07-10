.
.
.
.
Language

UAE to suspend entry for travelers from Indonesia, Afghanistan from July 11

FILE - In April 20, 2010 file photo, an Emirates airline passenger jet taxis on the tarmac at Dubai International airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Emirates said it is suspending flights to Qatar amid a growing diplomatic rift. The airline said on its website Monday, June 5, 2017, that flights would be suspended until further notice starting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
In April 20, 2010 file photo, an Emirates airline passenger jet taxis on the tarmac at Dubai International airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Emirates said it is suspending flights to Qatar amid a growing diplomatic rift. The airline said on its website Monday, June 5, 2017, that flights would be suspended until further notice starting Tuesday. (AP)

UAE to suspend entry for travelers from Indonesia, Afghanistan from July 11

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will suspend the entry of travelers from Indonesia and Afghanistan on national and foreign flights from July 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

The new rule also applies to transit passengers, except for transit flights traveling to the UAE or are bound for Afghanistan and Indonesia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Other categories that are exempt from the suspension are UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions, golden and silver residence holders, official delegations and businessmen, and essential workers, NCEMA reported.

The essential workers category, according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), which includes crews of foreign shipment and transit aircrafts.

Those exempted from the entry ban will have to adhere to precautionary measures such as a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport on the fourth and eighth days after arriving in the UAE.

UAE nationals are also prohibited from traveling to Indonesia and Afghanistan with the exception of state diplomatic missions, emergency treatment cases, official delegations or pre-authorized economic and scientific delegations.

Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE, Indonesia and Afghanistan.

Read more:

Dubai’s hospitality sector demonstrates steady recovery with 3.7 million tourists

UAE logs 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Former Egyptian First Lady Jehan Sadat laid to rest at military funeral Former Egyptian First Lady Jehan Sadat laid to rest at military funeral
Top Content
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
At least seven Afghan pilots die in targeted killings by Taliban as US withdraws At least seven Afghan pilots die in targeted killings by Taliban as US withdraws
US is not engaged in ‘open war’ with Iran-backed militias: State Department official US is not engaged in ‘open war’ with Iran-backed militias: State Department official
Saudi Arabia pledges aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID-19 pandemic Saudi Arabia pledges aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID-19 pandemic
Turkey, US agree on ‘scope’ of Kabul airport security mission: Erdogan Turkey, US agree on ‘scope’ of Kabul airport security mission: Erdogan
Iraqis in their hundreds protest round-the-clock blackouts as mercury soars Iraqis in their hundreds protest round-the-clock blackouts as mercury soars
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More