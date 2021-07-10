UAE to suspend entry for travelers from Indonesia, Afghanistan from July 11

The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will suspend the entry of travelers from Indonesia and Afghanistan on national and foreign flights from July 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

The new rule also applies to transit passengers, except for transit flights traveling to the UAE or are bound for Afghanistan and Indonesia.

Other categories that are exempt from the suspension are UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions, golden and silver residence holders, official delegations and businessmen, and essential workers, NCEMA reported.

The essential workers category, according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), which includes crews of foreign shipment and transit aircrafts.

Those exempted from the entry ban will have to adhere to precautionary measures such as a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport on the fourth and eighth days after arriving in the UAE.

#NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Entry suspension for travelers from Indonesia and Afghanistan on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE & bound for these countries, starting July 11.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/ZrnYY1uzIQ — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 10, 2021

UAE nationals are also prohibited from traveling to Indonesia and Afghanistan with the exception of state diplomatic missions, emergency treatment cases, official delegations or pre-authorized economic and scientific delegations.

Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE, Indonesia and Afghanistan.

