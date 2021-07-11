.
Saudi Arabia records 1,122 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

An aerial view of the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 12, 2019. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The country’s total death toll from the virus has now reached 7,976, while 501,195 cases have been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mecca saw the majority of the new cases recorded; 260 new infections were detected in the province.

The Eastern Province had the second-highest number of new cases with 209, while the southern region of Asir saw 196 cases.

Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Friday announced the approval of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, adding to the already-approved AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place as the country housing Islam’s two holiest sites gears up for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which begins July 17.

Attendance numbers have been capped at 60,000 this year – a far cry from the more than two million visitors who attended in 2019, the last pre-pandemic Hajj.

