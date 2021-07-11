.
UAE reports 1,518 new COVID-19 infections, six deaths in 24 hours

General view of Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Andreas M)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,518 new coronavirus cases, 1,490 recoveries and six deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Sunday.

Health authorities conducted 280,747 COVID-19 tests to determine Sunday’s numbers. The UAE on Saturday recorded 1,520 new infections and seven virus-related deaths.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,866, total recoveries to 628,290 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 650,220.

There are currently over 19,000 active COVID-19 cases within the country.

The UAE has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation with more than 15.9 million doses, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced in late June.

