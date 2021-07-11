US administers nearly 333.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The US had administered 333,565,404 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 386,985,420 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its website.

The figures were up from the 332,966,409 doses the CDC said had been administered by Friday out of 386,058,070 doses delivered.

The Atlanta-based agency said 183,836,917 people had received at least one dose while 158,954,417 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally counted two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

