US ‘very concerned’ about risk of COVID-19 variants on global economy: Yellen

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of a stock graph and the word Economy on display in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP, Venice

Published: Updated:

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was “very concerned” about the risk that new variants of coronavirus could pose to the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

“We are very concerned about the Delta variant and other variants that could emerge and threaten recovery. We are a connected global economy, what happens in any part of the world affects all other countries,” she told reporters following a G20 meeting in Venice, Italy.

-Developing

