.
.
.
.
Language

Britain records 34,471 new COVID-19 infections, six virus-related deaths

People wearing protective face masks walk along a platform at King’s Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, July 12, 2021. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
People wearing protective face masks walk along a platform at King’s Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in London, Britain, July 12, 2021. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
Coronavirus

Britain records 34,471 new COVID-19 infections, six virus-related deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain recorded 34,471 new coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 31,772 a day earlier, and six deaths, lower than the 26 reported on Sunday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for over a month but a rapid vaccination program appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining low.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The data also showed that 45.9 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 34.9 million have had two.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Britain’s Heathrow Airport reopens Terminal 3 ahead of passenger influx

Britain’s COVID-19 cases up 53 percent in past week

Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda
Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis
King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal
Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high
UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders
Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More