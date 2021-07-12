.
.
.
.
Language

Nigeria’s Lagos state faces ‘potential third wave’ of COVID-19 infections: Governor

A man wearing a protective face mask is seen on the first day of the easing of lockdown measures during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos, Nigeria May 4, 2020. (Reuters)
A man wearing a protective face mask is seen on the first day of the easing of lockdown measures during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos, Nigeria May 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Nigeria’s Lagos state faces ‘potential third wave’ of COVID-19 infections: Governor

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Lagos 

Published: Updated:

Nigeria’s Lagos state faces a “potential third wave” of coronavirus infections, its governor said in a statement.

He warned of fines or even imprisonment for those who break rules to contain the virus and said Lagos state would step up its vaccination campaign, following the detection of the highly infectious Delta variant in an incoming traveler.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has not been as hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as other parts of the continent, with just over 168,000 cases and 2,124 deaths confirmed since the outbreak began.

But Nation Centre for Disease Control officials last week confirmed that they had detected the Delta variant, putting officials nationwide on alert. The NCDC did not say when the infected traveler had arrived.

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1 percent at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6 percent as at 8th of July 2021,” Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement. “The rapid increase within a week gives great cause for concern.”

Lagos state, home to the commercial capital, has been the
epicenter of Nigeria’s COVID-19 pandemic. It has confirmed 60,366 cases since the outbreak began - nearly 36 percent of the country’s total.

There are self-isolation requirements for all incoming passengers, and arrivals from red-list countries Brazil, India, South Africa, and Turkey, must quarantine in a government facility.

But Sanwo-Olu said that 15 percent of Lagos state arrivals from red-list nations had absconded, while authorities could not reach 18 percent of other incoming passengers.

He warned of sanctions including fines, imprisonment and deportation for rule breakers, and said Lagos state was “exploring all avenues possible” to increase vaccine access.

Just 1 percent of Lagos state residents have received two doses of vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

Read more:

HIV generic drug for babies distributed in six African countries: UNITAID

Nigerians call for international help following spate of student abductions

Britain to use genomic sequencing to identify new COVID-19 variants across the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda
Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis
King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal
Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high
Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says
Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More