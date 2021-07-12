.
Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups

A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has resumed providing the second dose of the approved coronavirus vaccines to all age groups across the country, according to an announcement by the health ministry.

During a press conference on Sunday, the official spokesman of Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali said the kingdom would resume executing its national plan to provide the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, stressing the importance of taking the vaccines to protect the society and combat the virus.

Al-Abdulaali said that 1,112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, bringing the total confirmed cases to 501,195, including 10,805 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Earlier in April, Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced it had postponed all appointments for those waiting for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as it looked to expand the administration of the first dose to a wider segment of the country.

At the time, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health said the delay came due to “the scarcity of global supplies of vaccines due to the manufacturers facing challenges in fulfilling the contracted supply quantities and in order to ensure that the largest number of the population is covered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the high-risk groups.”

