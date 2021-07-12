.
UAE records 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

A medical staffer obtains a swab sample from a child inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai on April 9, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Monday recorded 1,542 new coronavirus infections, 1,519 recoveries from the virus and four deaths in 24 hours, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Health authorities dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak conducted 238,114 tests to determine Monday’s numbers.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,870, total recoveries to 629,809 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 651,762.

There are currently over 19,000 active COVID-19 cases within the country, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The UAE has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation with more than 15.9 million doses, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced in late June.

