Saudi Arabia COVID-19 death toll passes 8,000

Saudi Arabia has registered 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

After the latest figures, Saudi Arabia’s total death toll from the virus has now reached 8,006.

The majority of the new cases were detected in the capital Riyadh, which saw 327 new infections recorded.

Mecca had the second-highest number with 283, while the Eastern Region was third with 189.

The Kingdom has now administered more than 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its population of around 34 million.

The country’s King Salman has also issued directives to provide Tunisia with one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to an announcement issued on Monday.

