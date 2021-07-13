.
UAE confirms 1,522 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

A view of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash, Wael Hneini)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday confirmed 1,522 new COVID-19 infections, 1,485 recoveries from the virus and six deaths in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

Health authorities dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak conducted 263,784 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,876, total recoveries to 631,294 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 653,284, NCEMA figures showed.

There are currently 20,114 active COVID-19 cases within the country.

The UAE has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation with more than 15.9 million doses, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced in late June.

