UAE sends 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tunisia

Tunisian doctors are stand next to rows of patients at a gym that was converted to deal with a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the east-central city of Kairouan on July 4, 2021. Tunisia placed the capital Tunis and the northern town of Bizerte under a partial lockdown from until July 14 in a bid to rein in record daily coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tunisian doctors are stand next to rows of patients at a gym that was converted to deal with a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the east-central city of Kairouan on July 4, 2021. (File photo)
UAE sends 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tunisia

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The UAE has dispatched an aircraft carrying 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia to curb the spread of the virus, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

This urgent response comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enhance the health conditions of the Tunisian people during the pandemic, WAM reported.

Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, stated that the leadership’s directives to send the COVID-19 vaccine doses are in line with the UAE’s support for the Tunisian people during the difficult circumstances Tunisia is facing now as a result of the pandemic.

He added that in November 2020, the UAE sent a plane to Tunisia carrying 11 tons of medical diagnostic equipment, ventilators, mobile breathing units and PPE (personal protective equipment) to enhance the efforts of frontline workers.

Earlier this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received a phone call from President Kais Saied of Tunisia, wherein they discussed the latest developments of COVID-19 and its health, humanitarian and social impacts.

On Monday, it was announced that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued directives to provide Tunisia with one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine and other medical assistance and aid upon the request from Tunisian President Kais Saied.

