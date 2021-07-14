.
.
.
.
Language

EU regulator reviewing Moderna coronavirus shot for auto-immune blood condition

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a temporary vaccination center of Swiss Medix health center as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in the Offene St. Jakob Kirche Reformed church in Zurich, Switzerland May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a temporary vaccination center of Swiss Medix health center as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in the Offene St. Jakob Kirche Reformed church in Zurich, Switzerland. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU regulator reviewing Moderna coronavirus shot for auto-immune blood condition

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it had assessed nine cases of an auto-immune blood condition following vaccination with Moderna Inc’s
COVID-19 shot, but no "clear causal relationship" could be established between the two.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee would continue to monitor for cases of immune thrombocytopenia, an auto-immune condition with low blood platelet levels that can lead to bruising and bleeding, with Moderna’s vaccine, Spikevax.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Will add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines, says FDA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Top Content
Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed
Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived
Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership
Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list
UAE energy ministry says baseline oil production deal with OPEC+ not yet reached UAE energy ministry says baseline oil production deal with OPEC+ not yet reached
WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More