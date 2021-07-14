.
Italy reports 2,153 new COVID-19 cases, 23 virus-related deaths

Migrants are being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) onboard “Ocean Viking”, in Augusta, Sicily, Italy July 9, 2021. (Claire Juchat/SOS MEDITERRANEE/Handout via Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Italy reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 20 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,153 from 1,534.

Italy has registered 127,831 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.28 million cases to date.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,108 on Wednesday, down from 1,128 a day earlier.

There were seven new admissions to intensive care units, same as Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 151 from a previous 157.

Some 210,599 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 192,543, the health ministry said.

