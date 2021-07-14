Saudi health ministry says it is safe to combine approved COVID-19 vaccine shots 

Saudi Arabia has assured that combining COVID-19 vaccine doses from different brands is safe, so long as they have been approved in the Kingdom, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The Kingdom’s official health ministry spokesperson Dr. Mohamed al-Abdali stated that the procedure had been authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in several countries, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“Incorrect interpretations are being circulated in the media about what was issued by the World Health Organization about mixing vaccines. We confirm the safety of mixing the vaccines approved in the Kingdom, based on [inputs from] international research and specialized scientific committees, as this procedure is authorized by WHO and a number of world’s countries,” Dr. al-Abdali tweeted.

The Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna coronavirus vaccines have so far been approved in Saudi Arabia.

Over 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, meaning that at least 58 percent of its population have been inoculated with one dose.

According to COVID-19 data from Reuters, the Kingdom’s immunization drive averages at around 183,807 doses administered each day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 38 days to administer enough doses to another 10 percent of its population, Reuters reported.

Read more:

Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far

Saudi soldier conducts Kingdom’s first female-led security briefing for Hajj season

WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines