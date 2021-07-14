.
UAE records 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

A general view of Dubai's Burj Al Arab in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Sascha Bosshard)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,529 new coronavirus cases, 1,481 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

Health authorities conducted 286,676 COVID-19 tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE’s virus death toll mounted to 1,880, total recoveries rose to 632,775 and total diagnosed cases sine the pandemic’s onset increased to 654,813.

There are currently 20,158 active COVID-19 cases within the country, figures from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) suggested.

The UAE has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation with more than 16 million doses.

This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced in late June.

UAE health officials have urged the public to follow COVID-19 safety rules when they mark Eid al-Adha and have released new protocols for the Muslim celebrations, as they reveal past holidays have led up to an increase in new cases of more than 500 percent.

Health sector spokesperson Dr Farida al-Hosani urged the public to ensure a similar spike does not occur during the upcoming Eid al-Adha.

“We review these statistics with you to confirm that the responsibility today is shared between us, and your commitment to precautionary measures, especially during these occasions, contributes positively to reducing these rates,” she told the health briefing.

“It is the responsibility of everyone. We must be socially responsible and show awareness.”

