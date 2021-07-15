Saudi COVID-19 infections below 1,200, with 15 deaths over past 24 hours

New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below the 1,200-mark on Thursday once again, with 1,165 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry said 15 more people died due to complications caused by the virus.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

These latest figures brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 506,125 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,035.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



There were 11,172 active cases and 1,429 of them were in critical condition, according to the Ministry.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1165) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (15) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (907) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (486,918) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/0dO448l4HE — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 15, 2021





The ministry said that over the past 24 hours a total of 907 people had recovered, raising the total number of those recovered from coronavirus to 486,918.

The Riyadh region reported the highest number of new cases with 313, followed by the Mecca with 265, the Eastern region with 185, and the Asir region with 122 infections.



The Kingdom has now administered more than 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its population of around 34 million.



Read more:



Saudi Arabia administered over 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine



Saudi Arabia delivers vital COVID-19 aid to Tunisia



UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours