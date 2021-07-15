.
Saudi COVID-19 infections below 1,200, with 15 deaths over past 24 hours

A man displays his details on his mobile phone using the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities to track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters)
Saudi COVID-19 infections below 1,200, with 15 deaths over past 24 hours

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below the 1,200-mark on Thursday once again, with 1,165 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry said 15 more people died due to complications caused by the virus.

These latest figures brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 506,125 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,035.

There were 11,172 active cases and 1,429 of them were in critical condition, according to the Ministry.



The ministry said that over the past 24 hours a total of 907 people had recovered, raising the total number of those recovered from coronavirus to 486,918.

The Riyadh region reported the highest number of new cases with 313, followed by the Mecca with 265, the Eastern region with 185, and the Asir region with 122 infections.

The Kingdom has now administered more than 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its population of around 34 million.

