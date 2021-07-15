UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday 1,541 new coronavirus cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).



With the latest figures, the total number of recorded cases in the UAE has risen to 656,354 and the total number of deaths to 1,885.



According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.



MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,497 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 634,272.



The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

The MoHAP also announced that it had conducted 284,799 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.



In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.



It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.



The UAE has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation with more than 16 million doses.

