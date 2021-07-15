.
WHO panel warns of ‘strong likelihood’ of more dangerous COVID variants

Residents receive vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift vaccination site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China June 21, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, Geneva

The World Health Organization’s emergency committee warned Thursday that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic.

“The pandemic is nowhere near finished,” the committee said in a statement, highlighting “the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control.”

