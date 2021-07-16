.
APEC leaders vow to accelerate global access to coronavirus vaccines

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video statement to participants of special meeting of APEC leaders at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, on July 16, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Washington

World leaders said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and accelerating access to vaccines is essential to overcoming the health emergency.

In a statement posted on the APEC website after a virtual meeting hosted by New Zealand, the leaders of the 21-member grouping vowed to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply and said they would continue to support economies for as long as necessary.

US President Joe Biden, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and other world leaders took part in the meeting seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.

Read more:

China reviewing WHO plan for further probe into coronavirus origins

UK’s top medic warns of ‘scary’ COVID-19 numbers in hospital

Indonesia’s religious minister urges people not to travel for Eid al-Adha

