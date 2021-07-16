Abu Dhabi introduces new entry requirements to prevent COVID-19 variants spread

The UAE capital of Abu Dhabi has introduced new border entry requirements starting July 19 as part of efforts to prevent Covid-19 variants, according to an announcement from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

The committee approved allowing entry to the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result and within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI result.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Those entering via PCR must take a PCR test on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and an additional test on day eight for those staying eight days or more.

Those entering via DPI must take a PCR test on day three of entry for those staying 48 hours or more, and an additional PCR test on day seven for those staying seven days or more. A DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times.

The procedures apply to all vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and residents.

Also on Thursday, Abu Dhabi announced it will introduce a partial lockdown from midnight until 5 am starting July 19 to carry out a sanitation program.

“Sterilization will take place daily between midnight and 5am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services,” the committee said in a statement.