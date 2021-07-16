.
.
.
.
Language

Philippines detects first local transmission of Delta COVID-19 variant

Corazon Abaya receives her first dose of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine against the coronavirus) during a house to house vaccination, in Manila, Philippines, May 21, 2021. (Reuters/Lisa Marie David)
Corazon Abaya receives her first dose of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine against the coronavirus) during a house to house vaccination, in Manila, Philippines, May 21, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Philippines detects first local transmission of Delta COVID-19 variant

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

The Philippines has recorded the country’s first locally transmitted cases of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant, the health ministry said on Friday, with one person dying from the disease.

Of the 16 new COVID-19 cases found to have contracted the Delta variant, 11 were tagged as locally acquired cases, health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

One person had died after being rushed to a hospital in the capital Manila on June 28, Vergeire said.

Five of those who tested positive were Filipinos returning from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the United Kingdom.

Philippine authorities have been scrambling to try and stop the variant from spreading in the community after it has triggered an upsurge in infections across the region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The variant, first detected in India, has been blamed as the key factor for the spike in cases in neigboring countries including Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Read more:

President Duterte threatens to arrest Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination

Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost COVID-19 vaccine drive

Philippines signs deal for 40 mln Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 doses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Top Content
‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock ‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock
UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am
Belgium floods kill at least four Belgium floods kill at least four
US blasts Lebanon’s politicians for steering country into abyss US blasts Lebanon’s politicians for steering country into abyss
Comparing Trump to Hitler, top US general claimed former president threatened coup Comparing Trump to Hitler, top US general claimed former president threatened coup
Abu Dhabi introduces new entry requirements to prevent COVID-19 variants spread Abu Dhabi introduces new entry requirements to prevent COVID-19 variants spread
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More