UAE records 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,530 new coronavirus cases, 1,487 recoveries and seven deaths in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Friday.

Health authorities conducted 288,895 COVID-19 tests to determine Friday’s numbers.

The UAE’s virus death toll mounted to 1,892, total recoveries rose to 635,759 and total diagnosed cases sine the pandemic’s onset increased to 657,884.

This week UAE health officials urged the pubic to follow COVID-19 safety rules when they mark Eid al-Adha and released new protocols for the Muslim celebrations. It came as they revealed during the Eid al-Adha last year the average daily ratio of COVID-19 infections rose by more than 500 percent.

NCEMA have also released new Eid al-Adha safety protocols ahead of the celebrations.

Prayers will be held for no longer than 15 minutes at mosques, while safety signs will be displayed in the outdoor areas of places of worship. Worshippers will also be asked to bring their own prayer mats and socially distanced markers will be placed on prayer spots.

People are asked to avoid large gatherings, refrain from shaking hands or hugging at Eid prayers and to get tested before vising elderly relatives. People have also been asked to avoid exchanging and distributing meat, gifts and foods among neighbors.

The UAE has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation with more than 16 million doses.

