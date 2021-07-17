.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia arrests more than 120 people for selling fake COVID tests ahead of Hajj

An aerial view of Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 12, 2019. (Reuters)
An aerial view of Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 12, 2019. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia arrests more than 120 people for selling fake COVID tests ahead of Hajj

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 120 people suspected of supplying or procuring fraudulent coronavirus vaccine and test certificates, official media said Thursday, two days before a tightly controlled hajj.

The state-run SPA news agency said nine health ministry officials are among the accused, who have all pleaded guilty.

Some 60,000 Saudi residents with vaccine certificates will join this year’s religious pilgrimage, the second time the gathering has been massively curtailed because of the pandemic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The suspects in the fraudulent certificates case are alleged to have used social media to advertise their services.

These included changing infection status, vaccination status and whether one dose or two had been administered, SPA reported.

Twenty-one people – nine Saudi citizens and 12 residents –- are accused of acting as intermediaries in the fraud.

Those accused of using the illicit services are 76 citizens and 16 residents.

Saudi authorities announced in July that two health ministry officials were among several suspects arrested in a similar conspiracy to change coronavirus data illegally.

Ahead of Hajj, pilgrims around Saudi Arabia make their way to Jeddah Gulf Ahead of Hajj, pilgrims around Saudi Arabia make their way to Jeddah

A criminal investigation was begun into that case, but the number of suspects has not been disclosed.

More than 21 million coronavirus vaccine does have been administered in the Gulf nation of 34 million people, according to health ministry data published on Thursday.

On Wednesday the ministry announced 1,226 new cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 504,960 and the cumulative death toll to 8,020.

Only the vaccinated will be able to enter government buildings, educational establishments or entertainment venues or use public transport as of August.

And only vaccinated workers in both the public and private sectors will be allowed to return to the workplace.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Top Content
Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds
Shops in Saudi Arabia can remain open during prayer times: Saudi Chambers Shops in Saudi Arabia can remain open during prayer times: Saudi Chambers
Saudi Arabia discovers 6th-century rock inscriptions of Babylonian king in Hail  Saudi Arabia discovers 6th-century rock inscriptions of Babylonian king in Hail 
US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline
Ahead of Hajj, pilgrims around Saudi Arabia make their way to Jeddah Ahead of Hajj, pilgrims around Saudi Arabia make their way to Jeddah
Iraqi police arrest several people behind murder of activist Hisham al-Hashemi: PM Iraqi police arrest several people behind murder of activist Hisham al-Hashemi: PM
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More