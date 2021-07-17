.
Saudi Arabia records 1,098 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Saudi health worker Wedad Modaifn, collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia registered 1,098 new coronavirus infections, 1,207 recoveries and 15 deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Most of Saturday’s infections were recorded in Riyadh and Mecca, accounting for 258 and 211 cases respectively.

The Kingdom’s death toll has now mounted to 8,063, total recoveries increased to 489,553 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 508,521.

There are currently 10,905 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 1,386 of which are critical.

Saudi Arabia’s vaccination drive has been steady, with over 22 million doses already administered.

