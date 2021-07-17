.
.
.
.
Language

Tunisia reports a record high of 205 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receive treatment at the emergency department of Charles Nicole Hospital in Tunis, Tunisia July 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receive treatment at the emergency department of Charles Nicole Hospital in Tunis, Tunisia July 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tunisia reports a record high of 205 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Tunisia recorded 205 deaths in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The ministry reported 6,787 new cases, raising new concerns about the country’s ability to fight the pandemic, with intensive care departments completely filled and a lack of oxygen supplies.

The vaccination campaign is very slow.

The World Health Organization says that the daily death rate in Tunisia is the highest in Africa and the Arab world.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 530,000 and more than 17,200 deaths.

Tunisia health authorities have called the situation catastrophic.

Read more:

Europe sends medical aid to help Tunisia counter rise in COVID cases

Saudi Arabia delivers vital COVID-19 aid to Tunisia

Aid offers hope as Tunisia struggles to cope with rise in COVID-19 cases

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Top Content
Shops in Saudi Arabia can remain open during prayer times: Saudi Chambers Shops in Saudi Arabia can remain open during prayer times: Saudi Chambers
Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds
Saudi Arabia discovers 6th-century rock inscriptions of Babylonian king in Hail  Saudi Arabia discovers 6th-century rock inscriptions of Babylonian king in Hail 
US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline
Iraqi police arrest several people behind murder of activist Hisham al-Hashemi: PM Iraqi police arrest several people behind murder of activist Hisham al-Hashemi: PM
Three more regions reinforce Ethiopia army, Amhara in fight against Tigray forces Three more regions reinforce Ethiopia army, Amhara in fight against Tigray forces
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More