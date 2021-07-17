.
UK says vaccinated travelers from France must still quarantine due to COVID-19

UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London. (File Photo: Reuters)
UK says vaccinated travelers from France must still quarantine due to COVID-19

AFP

People arriving in Britain from France after a July 19 loosening of coronavirus restrictions will still be required to quarantine at home, the UK government said Friday.

The removal of the compulsory quarantine for vaccinated British residents returning from countries on London’s “amber” list “will not apply to France following the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa”, the Department of Health said in a statement.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a webinar hosted by London’s Science Museum late Thursday that the UK is “not out of the woods yet.”

