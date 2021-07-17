.
.
.
.
Language

US to send first COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa in coming days

The facade of the headquarters of the African Union (AU) is pictured on March 13, 2019, in Addis Ababa. (Reuters)
The facade of the headquarters of the African Union (AU) is pictured on March 13, 2019, in Addis Ababa. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US to send first COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa in coming days

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The US will begin making its first COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa in the coming days, with the ultimate goal of sharing 25 million doses this summer across the continent in partnership with the African Union.

The first donated doses will be sent to Ethiopia, Djibouti and Burkina Faso, said State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter, with the US working with the COVAX global vaccine alliance. In all, doses will eventually go to 49 African countries.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The shipments come as part of an initial supply of 80 million doses that President Joe Biden had pledged to send out to the world by the end of June, though deliveries were slowed by regulatory and logistical hurdles in recipient countries. They mark the Biden administration’s down

payment on a plan to buy and donate 500 million more doses for the world over the coming year.

To date the US has shipped more than 53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 30 countries and territories.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Top Content
Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds
Saudi Arabia discovers 6th-century rock inscriptions of Babylonian king in Hail  Saudi Arabia discovers 6th-century rock inscriptions of Babylonian king in Hail 
Iraqi police arrest several people behind murder of activist Hisham al-Hashemi: PM Iraqi police arrest several people behind murder of activist Hisham al-Hashemi: PM
Shops in Saudi Arabia can remain open during prayer times: Saudi Chambers Shops in Saudi Arabia can remain open during prayer times: Saudi Chambers
US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline
Riots in Lebanon as West calls for quick Cabinet formation Riots in Lebanon as West calls for quick Cabinet formation
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More