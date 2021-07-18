.
.
.
.
Language

Britain’s PM Johnson was in contact with COVID-19 carrier: Downing Street

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, on April 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, on April 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britain’s PM Johnson was in contact with COVID-19 carrier: Downing Street

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak have been contacted by NHS test and trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, Downing Street said on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid,” a statement from Johnsons’s Downing Street office said on Sunday.

Typically, anyone identified as a contact by the tracing scheme would be required by law to self isolate for 10 days.

However, the government’s two most senior ministers will instead take part in a pilot study that allows them to continue working from their offices, and only self-isolate when not working.

“They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street,” Downing Street said. “They will be conducting only essential government business during this period.”

Read more:

Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases

All adults in Britain offered a COVID-19 shot ahead of July 19 reopening

Australia reports slight decline in new COVID-19 cases amid lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19  Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 
Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media
‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date ‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date
Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban
Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More