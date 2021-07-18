.
.
.
.
Language

South Africa Olympic football team report three COVID-19 infections

The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through a traffic sign at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through a traffic sign at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

South Africa Olympic football team report three COVID-19 infections

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo 

Published: Updated:

South Africa have confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases in their football squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Video Analyst Mario Masha also tested positive on arrival in Tokyo as the team prepares to face hosts Japan on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We have three positive cases of COVID-19 in the camp here, two players and an official,” team manager Mxolisi Sibam said in a media release from the South African Football Association on Sunday.

“There is daily screening....Masha and Monyane reported high temperatures and positive saliva tests, and were then taken to do the nasal test...and they unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. Mahlatsi is the latest player to go through the same process.”

He said as a result, the team has been quarantined until cleared to train, waiting for results from tests earlier on Sunday.

“This unfortunate situation has made us miss our first intensive training session last night.”

Mexico and France are also in South Africa’s first round group.

Read more:

Olympics chief, Tokyo governor to meet as COVID-19 cases rise

Tokyo Olympics registers first COVID-19 case linked to athletes’ village

Tokyo enters state of emergency to curb COVID-19 rise ahead of Olympics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19  Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 
Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media
‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date ‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date
Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban
Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More