UAE logs 1,529 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths in 24 hours

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Agnieszka Kowalczyk)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries and two deaths over 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

Health authorities conducted 265,482 tests to determine Sunday’s figures.

The UAE’s virus death toll mounted to 1,898, total recoveries rose to 638,771 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 660,978.

There are now 20,309 active cases in the country.

A clinical trial that examined the use of anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases among high-risk UAE-based patients found that 97 percent of its recipients fully recovered from the infection within 14 days, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The monoclonal antibody treatment also resulted in 100 percent prevention of death among recipients and 99 percent reduction in emergency hospitalization.

Late last week UAE health officials urged the pubic to follow COVID-19 safety rules when they mark Eid al-Adha and released new protocols for the Muslim celebrations. It came as they revealed during the Eid al-Adha last year the average daily ratio of COVID-19 infections rose by more than 500 percent.

NCEMA also released new Eid al-Adha safety protocols, outlining that prayers will be held for no longer than 15 minutes at mosques, while safety signs will be displayed in the outdoor areas of places of worship. Worshippers will also be asked to bring their own prayer mats and socially distanced markers will be placed on prayer spots.

People are asked to avoid large gatherings, refrain from shaking hands or hugging at Eid prayers and to get tested before vising elderly relatives. People have also been asked to avoid exchanging and distributing meat, gifts and foods among neighbors.

The UAE has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation with more than 16 million doses.

