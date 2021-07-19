60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs

Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday that 60 percent of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 have had two doses of vaccine.

“In terms of the number of people in hospital who’ve been double vaccinated, we know it’s around 60 percent of the people being admitted to hospital with COVID,” Vallance said.

