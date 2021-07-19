.
.
.
.
Language

60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs

Senior nurse administers an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Royal Free hospital in London on December 8, 2020. (AFP)
Senior nurse administers an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Royal Free hospital in London on December 8, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday that 60 percent of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 have had two doses of vaccine.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“In terms of the number of people in hospital who’ve been double vaccinated, we know it’s around 60 percent of the people being admitted to hospital with COVID,” Vallance said.

Read more:

Iran shuts Tehran government offices, banks as COVID-19 spreads

EU evaluates Sobi arthritis drug to treat COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More