.
.
.
.
Language

France reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for third day

Demonstrators attend a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, July 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Demonstrators attend a protest against the new measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, July 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

France reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for third day

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

France reported more than 12,500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the third day that the tally has held above 10,000, as the quick spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 led to a jump in new infections.

The health ministry, however, said that the 12,532 new cases reported on Sunday, which took the total to 5.87 million, included data not published the day before.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The daily figure published today (+12,532) should therefore not be interpreted as an exceptional increase in the number of daily cases, in a context nonetheless of strong dynamics in the evolution of the number of cases,” it said in a note posted on its website.

The ministry had reported 10,949 cases on Saturday and 10,908 on Friday.

France also reported 891 people in intensive care units with the new coronavirus on Sunday, up one from the previous day, while the total number of deaths in hospitals rose by five to 111,472.

Read more:

Yemen to get more COVID-19 vaccines by end of month

General presidency equips pilgrims with Hajj essentials amid COVID-19

US administers 337.74 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
German chancellor candidate Armin Laschet ‘sorry’ after flood zone laughter German chancellor candidate Armin Laschet ‘sorry’ after flood zone laughter
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Iran FM insists prisoner swap deal agreed with US, says ready to proceed ‘today’  Iran FM insists prisoner swap deal agreed with US, says ready to proceed ‘today’ 
Afghan leaders talk peace in Qatar as their country battles chaos and uncertainty Afghan leaders talk peace in Qatar as their country battles chaos and uncertainty
Bezos and crewmates prepare for inaugural Blue Origin space flight Bezos and crewmates prepare for inaugural Blue Origin space flight
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More