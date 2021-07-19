Saudi Arabia reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that 1,293 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 510,869, including 10,631 active cases.



It added that 14 deaths have been reported, putting the tally of fatalities at 8,089.



Of the active cases, 1,403 are critical, while the health condition of the rest is stable, the Ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,453 cases have recovered, raising recoveries toll to 492,149.



Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s interior ministry announced on Monday that all Saudi citizens will be required to have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses before traveling outside the Kingdom from August 9, 2021.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1293) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1453) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (492,149) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Ux3ugw9TFT — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 19, 2021





The new requirement will not be applied to children under the age of 12 provided that their travel insurance policy covers expenses relating to COVID-19 and is pre-approved by the central bank of Saudi Arabia.

