UAE records 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

A view of Abu dhabi's Emirates Palace. (WAM)
A view of Abu dhabi's Emirates Palace. (WAM)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,508 new coronavirus infections, 1,477 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Monday.

Health authorities conducted 227,582 COVID-19 tests to determine Monday’s numbers which indicated a drop in cases from Sunday’s 1,529 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,900 according to NCEMA. Total recoveries rose to 640,248 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset in the country mounted to 662,466.

There are now 20,338 active cases in the country, up from Sunday’s 20,309.

A clinical trial that examined the use of anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases among high-risk UAE-based patients found that 97 percent of its recipients fully recovered from the infection within 14 days, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The monoclonal antibody treatment also resulted in 100 percent prevention of death among recipients and 99 percent reduction in emergency hospitalization.

Late last week UAE health officials urged the pubic to follow COVID-19 safety rules when they mark Eid al-Adha and released new protocols for the Muslim celebrations. It came as they revealed during the Eid al-Adha last year the average daily ratio of COVID-19 infections rose by more than 500 percent.

NCEMA also released new Eid al-Adha safety protocols, outlining that prayers will be held for no longer than 15 minutes at mosques, while safety signs will be displayed in the outdoor areas of places of worship. Worshippers will also be asked to bring their own prayer mats and socially distanced markers will be placed on prayer spots.

