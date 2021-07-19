.
.
.
.
Language

UK readies for big reopening as COVID-19 cases soar most in the world

Commuters cross the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Commuters cross the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK readies for big reopening as COVID-19 cases soar most in the world

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Boris Johnson’s plan to get the UK back to normal is in disarray, with COVID-19 cases rising the most in the world and a public outcry over the prime minister’s perceived attempt to dodge isolation rules.

Pandemic restrictions are ending in England on Monday, a moment that was meant to herald the full reopening of an economy battered by its deepest recession in 300 years. The move comes, though, with the UK adding more than 54,000 new cases Saturday, and over 47,600 on Sunday, more than Indonesia, the pandemic’s current epicenter, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Johnson is fighting to regain his credibility after a furious backlash forced him and finance minister Rishi Sunak to drop their initial intention to not isolate. They held meetings with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who Saturday announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The furore — overshadowing what UK media have called “Freedom Day”— is a deep irony for Johnson. It graphically demonstrates the perils the premier faces as he tries to break the UK’s cycle of lockdowns and revive economic activity while ensuring state-run hospitals are not overwhelmed.

The 10-day isolation rule for close contacts of COVID-19 patients has caused disruption across England, leaving public transport and other companies on the brink of crisis due to staff shortages.

Johnson and Sunak had both been contacted by the National Health Service and told to stay home but announced Sunday morning that they would take part in a trial program allowing them to take regular tests instead, while continuing to go to work and carry out essential government business.

The decision sparked an immediate storm on social media and within three hours the pair had reversed course. In a video message, Johnson tried to explain.

The U-Turn

“We did look briefly at the idea of us taking part in the pilot scheme which allows people to test daily, but I think it’s far more important that everybody sticks to the same rules and that’s why I’m going to be self-isolating until Monday 26th July,” Johnson said.

But by then the damage was done.

The question now is whether voters will continue to listen to government guidance on how to act responsibly with infection rates still high and the summer luring many on long-awaited holidays.

Laws requiring people to wear face masks on trains and sit at socially distanced tables in bars and restaurants are expiring. But a poll for YouGov Plc on Friday showed 60 percent of Brits are feeling increasingly nervous about the restrictions lifting.

Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London whose modeling was key to the first lockdown, told the BBC on Sunday: “I think 100,000 cases a day is almost inevitable”. Javid himself gave a similar figure earlier in July.

The inconvenience and fresh economic damage created by the NHS’s test and trace system, designed to slow the virus’s spread, has infuriated businesses.

The system has created acute worker shortages across industries ranging from retail stories to car factories, and there have been reports the app is over-zealous and can even identify neighbors as contacts through house walls.

According to the Adam Smith Institute, 1.73 million people are currently isolating after being contacted by the app to say they’ve been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case. That figure could rise to 5.2 million people by mid-August, the research group said.

While cases are surging, the UK’s death toll remains relatively low thanks to vaccination. Just 25 COVID-19 fatalities were reported Sunday, compared with more than 1,000 in Indonesia, and 137 in the US, according to the latest available data.

Read more:

Britain’s PM Johnson was in contact with COVID-19 carrier: Downing Street

All adults in Britain offered a COVID-19 shot ahead of July 19 reopening

British health minister says world should focus on critical issues, not only COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Iran FM insists prisoner swap deal agreed with US, says ready to proceed ‘today’  Iran FM insists prisoner swap deal agreed with US, says ready to proceed ‘today’ 
Sudan’s inflation rate rises to 412.75 percent in June Sudan’s inflation rate rises to 412.75 percent in June
The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More