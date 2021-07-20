Hajj amid COVID-19: Pilgrims take part in stoning devil ritual on Eid al-Adha

Mask-clad Hajj pilgrims took part in the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual on the first day of Eid al-Adha amid strict coronavirus countermeasures on Tuesday.

The pilgrims began arriving in Mina early on Tuesday to partake in one of the final rituals of Hajj – the annual pilgrimage to Mecca is a rite for every able-bodied Muslim.

At Mina, Muslims must hurl the small pebbles and stones they received from Muzdalifah the night before at a giant wall, which represents the devil.

Usually, pilgrims collect the stones and pebbles themselves in Muzdalifah. However, as a preventative measure, they each received a bag of sterilized pebbles to ensure that they do not come into contact with any infections.

Yellow markings were placed on the floor surrounding the wall to ensure that the pilgrims maintain a two-meter distance between one another.

Hajj, which usually welcomes more than 2.5 million Muslims from around the world, has been pulled back for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 60,000 vaccinated citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia have been allowed to perform the ritual.

In 2020, only 10,000 people living in the Kingdom were permitted to partake in Hajj.

A day earlier, the pilgrims made their way to Mount Arafat for the most important part of the Hajj pilgrimage. There, they spent the day praying on the mountain where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his last sermon.

