In pictures: Heartwarming scenes of pilgrims performing Hajj amid COVID-19

A pilgrim prays during sunset atop the Mount Arafat in Mecca. (Photo Courtesy: Haramain Sharifain)
Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

As thousands of Muslims partake in the annual Hajj ritual amid strict coronavirus measures, Saudi Arabian authorities shared heartwarming pictures of the pilgrims throughout their journey.

Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, is rite for every able-bodied Muslim. This year, due to COVID-19, Saudi Arabia limited the ritual to only 60,000 people residing in the Kingdom.

Those permitted to partake in Hajj this year must have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, be between the ages of 18 and 65, must not have any chronic diseases, and must not have done Hajj before.

A pilgrim prays in the bottom of Mount Arafat during Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Photo Courtesy: The Holy Mosques)
A pilgrim prays during Hajj in Mecca. (Photo Courtesy: Haramain Sharifain)
A man holds an umbrella over the head of his wife as she prays on Mount Arafat. (Photo Courtesy: Ministry of Media)
A pilgrim reads the Quran in the Al Namirah Mosque in Arafat during Hajj, in Mecca. (Photo Courtesy: The Two Holy Mosques Twitter)
A woman holds an umbrella above her husband as he prays on Mount Arafat. (Twitter)
