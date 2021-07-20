In pictures: Heartwarming scenes of pilgrims performing Hajj amid COVID-19

As thousands of Muslims partake in the annual Hajj ritual amid strict coronavirus measures, Saudi Arabian authorities shared heartwarming pictures of the pilgrims throughout their journey.

Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, is rite for every able-bodied Muslim. This year, due to COVID-19, Saudi Arabia limited the ritual to only 60,000 people residing in the Kingdom.

Those permitted to partake in Hajj this year must have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, be between the ages of 18 and 65, must not have any chronic diseases, and must not have done Hajj before.

