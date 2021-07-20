Saudi Arabia diagnoses 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia reported 1,273 new COVID-19 infections, 1,091 recoveries and 14 deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Tuesday.

Most of Tuesday’s diagnosed cases came from Riyadh, accounting for 339 cases.

There are now 10,799 active infections within the Kingdom, 1,380 of which are in critical condition.

Tuesday’s figures brought the country’s COVID-19 death toll up to 8,103, total recoveries to 493,240 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset to 512,142.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1273) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1091) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (493,240) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/pfoEtPz9zr — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 20, 2021

Hajj, the religious pilgrimage which is currently taking place in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca, reported no new cases of the virus among pilgrims, according to the Kingdom’s health ministry spokesperson.

“The health of the pilgrims is reassuring, praise be to God, and no Coronavirus infections or any diseases affecting public health have been recorded among them,” Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali wrote on Twitter.

The Islamic ritual usually brings more than 2.5 million Muslims a year to Mecca. This year, authorities have limited the number of people allowed to take part in Hajj to only 60,000.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian citizens will be required to have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses before traveling outside the Kingdom from August 9, the Kingdom’s interior ministry announced on Monday.

The Kingdom has so far administered more than 20 million vaccine doses. This number is expected to rise soon following the announcement and the ministry’s decision last week to begin administering the second dose of the country’s approved vaccines to all age groups.

The new requirement will not be applied to children under the age of 12 provided that their travel insurance policy covers expenses relating to COVID-19 and is pre-approved by the central bank of Saudi Arabia.

