UAE confirms 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

A tourist checks her phone as she wait to get a medical screening upon arrival at Terminal 3 at Dubai airport. (AFP)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,541 new coronavirus infections, 1,502 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities conducted 255,986 COVID-19 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers which indicated an increase in cases from Monday’s 1,508 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,904 according to NCEMA. Total recoveries rose to 641,750 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset in the country mounted to 664,027.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 16.4 million shots already administered. Around 77 percent of the UAE’s population has received at least one vaccine doses and 68.4 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to NCEMA.

Explore More