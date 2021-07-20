UAE confirms 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,541 new coronavirus infections, 1,502 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities conducted 255,986 COVID-19 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers which indicated an increase in cases from Monday’s 1,508 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,904 according to NCEMA. Total recoveries rose to 641,750 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset in the country mounted to 664,027.

69,695 جرعة لقاح #كوفيد19 تم تقديمها خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، ليبلغ عدد الجرعات الكلي 16,444,844 بمعدل توزيع 166.27 جرعة لكل 100 شخص. وبنسبة 77.70% لمتلقي الجرعة الأولى، ونسبة 68.41% لمتلقي جرعتين من إجمالي السكان في دولة #الإمارات. #يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/Ki5sqIV8Li — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 20, 2021

The country’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 16.4 million shots already administered. Around 77 percent of the UAE’s population has received at least one vaccine doses and 68.4 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to NCEMA.

