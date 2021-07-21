.
Delta variant accounts for majority of COVID-19 cases in France: PM Castex

People pass by the Eiffel Tower before the national lockdown introduced as part of the new COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease, in Paris, France, October 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Delta variant accounts for majority of COVID-19 cases in France: PM Castex

Reuters, Paris 

The Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is now the majority variant of the virus circulating in France, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

Castex told TF1 television that the major steps taken to tackle fourth wave of infections in the country have been settled upon by a cabinet meeting of the government.

“We are in the fourth wave”, Castex said.

“The Delta variant is the majority one, it is more contagious”, he added of the variant first detected in India.

The French government has began to present lawmakers this week with a new plan to fight COVID-19, which will include requiring a health pass in a wide array of venues from the start of August and making vaccination mandatory for health workers.

