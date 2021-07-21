.
.
.
.
Language

India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’ in last two months

ENT specialist Dr. Brajpal Singh Tyagi (R) checks on a patient who recovered from the Covid-19 coronavirus prior to a surgery to remove black fungus (Mucormycosis), at a hospital in Ghaziabad on June 1, 2021. (AFP)
ENT specialist Dr. Brajpal Singh Tyagi (R) checks on a patient who recovered from the Covid-19 coronavirus prior to a surgery to remove black fungus (Mucormycosis), at a hospital in Ghaziabad on June 1, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’ in last two months

Followed Unfollow

AFP, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India recorded more than 45,000 cases of the deadly “black fungus” over the last two months, the health ministry said, as a nationwide outbreak sweeps through Covid-19 patients.

The country’s junior health minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told parliament on Tuesday that over 4,200 people had died of the fungus -- scientific name mucormycosis.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The infection was previously considered very rare but cases have ballooned during the pandemic, usually striking patients after recovery from Covid-19.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It is a highly aggressive disease and surgeons have been forced to remove eyes, the nose and jaw from patients to stop it spreading to the brain. The death rate is over 50 percent.

According to government data, the highest number of cases were reported in the western state of Maharashtra at 9,348.

India dealt with just 20 cases a year on average before the pandemic, with only people with severely compromised immunity at risk, including those with high blood sugar levels, HIV, or organ transplant recipients.

Experts have attributed the recent rise to the excessive use of steroids to treat Covid-19.

The Indian government declared the fungus an epidemic in May as cases shot up and social media has been flooded with desperate pleas for medicines to treat the illness.

Government data tabled on Tuesday suggested infection numbers peaked during May and June and have since substantially decreased.

But the Hindustan Times newspaper reported Monday that there had been a rise in cases among children in the northern state of Rajasthan.

Read more: Explainer: What is behind cases of ‘black fungus’ among India’s COVID-19 patients?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling
Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1 Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1
Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon
Death toll from Iran water protests rises to five: Sources Death toll from Iran water protests rises to five: Sources
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More