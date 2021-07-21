.
.
.
.
Language

Johnson & Johnson expects $2.5 bln in 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales 

In this file photo an entry sign to the Johnson & Johnson campus shows their logo in Irvine, California on August 28, 2019. (Mark Ralston/AFP)
In this file photo an entry sign to the Johnson & Johnson campus shows their logo in Irvine, California on August 28, 2019. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson expects $2.5 bln in 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales

Followed Unfollow

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday forecast just $2.5 billion in 2021 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, which has fallen way behind rival shots from Pfizer and Moderna as the company deals with vaccine production issues and safety concerns.

J&J said it expects full-year sales of $91.3 billion-$92.1 billion this year from the rest of the business, and $93.8 billion to $94.6 billion including contribution from the single-dose vaccine.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinations in hard-to-reach areas, is far behind on its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe.

Use of the vaccine has also been linked to a very rare, potentially life-threatening blood-clotting condition. Last week, US regulators added a warning to the vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder.

Pfizer Inc has forecast $26 billion in sales of its vaccine, while Moderna Inc has forecast $19.2 billion in vaccine sales this year. Both were approved in the United States last year, while the J&J shot was approved this year.

Both companies have said they expect to profit from their vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson has said it will make the vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic.

Read more:

Global quest underway to speed COVID-19 vaccine trials

J&J recalls sunscreens after carcinogen found in some spray samples

UAE diagnoses 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling
Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon
Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1 Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1
US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More