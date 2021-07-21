Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it is banning all direct or indirect travel by citizens to Indonesia over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak there, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“An official source in the Ministry of Interior stated that based on the Kingdom’s government’s keenness on the safety of citizens wishing to travel abroad, and in light of the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the spread of a new mutated strain of the virus, and the health situation in the Republic of Indonesia, the following has been decided: Preventing citizens from traveling directly or indirectly to Indonesia until the situation in Indonesia is stabilized,” read SPA’s report.

“The Ministry of Interior calls upon the citizens present in Indonesia to exercise caution and to stay away from areas witnessing the spread of the virus, to follow all precautionary measures, and to return sooner to the Kingdom,” the SPA’s report added.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia announced it will be extending the residency permits and visit visas for expatriates who are stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of August.