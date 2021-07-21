.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19

Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque amid a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia . (Reuters)
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque amid a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia . (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it is banning all direct or indirect travel by citizens to Indonesia over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak there, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia to again extend residency permits, visas for expats stranded abroad Coronavirus Coronavirus Saudi Arabia to again extend residency permits, visas for expats stranded abroad

“An official source in the Ministry of Interior stated that based on the Kingdom’s government’s keenness on the safety of citizens wishing to travel abroad, and in light of the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the spread of a new mutated strain of the virus, and the health situation in the Republic of Indonesia, the following has been decided: Preventing citizens from traveling directly or indirectly to Indonesia until the situation in Indonesia is stabilized,” read SPA’s report.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Ministry of Interior calls upon the citizens present in Indonesia to exercise caution and to stay away from areas witnessing the spread of the virus, to follow all precautionary measures, and to return sooner to the Kingdom,” the SPA’s report added.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia announced it will be extending the residency permits and visit visas for expatriates who are stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of August.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1 Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1
Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling
Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon
Death toll from Iran water protests rises to five: Sources Death toll from Iran water protests rises to five: Sources
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More