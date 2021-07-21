.
.
.
.
Language

Top US Senate Republican urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ as COVID-19 cases spike

Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, June 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, June 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Top US Senate Republican urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ as COVID-19 cases spike

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell implored unvaccinated Americans Tuesday to take the COVID-19 shot, issuing a stark and grave warning of a repeat of last year’s rising caseloads and shutdowns if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

McConnell urged Americans to ignore the “demonstrably bad advice” coming from pundits and others against the vaccines. As cases skyrocket, he noted that nearly all the new virus hospitalizations in the US are among people who have not been vaccinated.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“If there is anybody out there willing to listen: Get vaccinated,” McConnell said at his weekly press conference at the Capitol.

“These shots need to get in everybody’s arms as rapidly as possible or we’re going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don’t yearn for — that we went through last year,” he said. “This is not complicated.”

McConnell has been one of the most outspoken members of his party in urging vaccinations to stop the virus spread, speaking often in his home state of Kentucky of the need for people to get the shot.

Without criticizing prominent Republicans who refuse the vaccine or mock the severity of the virus, including members of Congress, he has expressed dismay at those who choose to go unvaccinated.

As a survivor of childhood polio, McConnell often draws on his own experience of having endured that disease and he has spoken publicly of the relief that eventually came with the development of vaccines.

On Tuesday he said, “it never occurred to me” that after the COVID-19 vaccines that were quickly developed for use in the US, “we’d have difficulty getting Americans to get the shot.”

Read more: Global quest underway to speed COVID-19 vaccine trials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission
US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars  Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars 
US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More