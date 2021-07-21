.
UAE diagnoses 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

General view of Bluewaters Island and the Dubai Eye, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Mohammed Nasim)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates diagnosed 1,506 new coronavirus cases, 1,484 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities conducted 242,524 COVID-19 tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers which indicated a decrease in cases from Tuesday’s 1,541 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll is up by three from Tuesday, currently sititng at 1,907, according to NCEMA. Total recoveries rose to 643,234 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset in the country mounted to 665,533.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 16.4 million shots already administered. Around 77 percent of the UAE’s population has received at least one vaccine doses and 68.4 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to NCEMA.

