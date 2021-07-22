.
.
.
.
Language

EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Vials labelled Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Vials labelled Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible,” the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC.

Read more:

Barclays raises this year’s oil price forecast by $3-5 per barrel

Israel to reimpose COVID-19 ‘Green Pass’ as Delta variant hits

US to impose sanctions on Cuban officials over crackdown on protests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1 Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1
Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway
More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat
Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing Strait Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing Strait
Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19
Syria confronts Israeli air strikes over Homs: SANA Syria confronts Israeli air strikes over Homs: SANA
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More