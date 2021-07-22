EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible,” the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC.

Read more:

Barclays raises this year’s oil price forecast by $3-5 per barrel

Israel to reimpose COVID-19 ‘Green Pass’ as Delta variant hits

US to impose sanctions on Cuban officials over crackdown on protests